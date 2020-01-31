Also available on the NBC app

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have taken a major step in their relationship! The "Flip or Flop" star revealed that he and his girlfriend of six months are living together – and made the big move "a while" ago. Tarek shared the news on Instagram and told fans that domestic bliss with the "Selling Sunset" star is such a blast, they're actually splitting their time between two homes! It sounds like it doesn't matter where the couple is, though. Tarek gushed in a heartfelt caption that just getting to wake up next to Heather every day is the "best part."

Appearing: