Tarek El Moussa is laying down the design renovation law on his new HGTV show, "Flipping 101." He helps first-time flippers avoid rookie mistakes that can lead to financial disaster. But which house rules would Tarek rate as a flip or a flop? In a fun round of backstage banter, All Access co-host Sibley Scoles quizzed him backstage on what he gives the thumbs up and thumbs down at home – including whether or not he lets girlfriend Heather Rae Young decorate their house! "That is a flip, because I prefer to stay out of trouble, so the best way to stay out of trouble is to give my lovely lady what she wants," he explained.

