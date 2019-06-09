Tarek El Moussa Is Excited For Pregnant Christina Anstead: 'I'm Going To Treat The Kid Like My Own'

Also available on the NBC app

Tarek El Moussa is "really happy" for his children to have a new sibling! At the premiere of HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation," the "Flip or Flop" star told Access Hollywood that he was excitedly anticipating the birth of his ex-wife Christina Anstead's new baby boy on Sept. 6. "We share two kids together, and her baby is going to be the brother to my children, so that's a big deal! So it's a part of the family, and I'm going to treat the kid like my own," he said. Plus, Tarek and girlfriend Heather Rae Young make their red carpet debut and spill the details on their first date!

