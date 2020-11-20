Main Content

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's New Home Damaged From Flooding: 'It Looks Like A War Zone'

11/20/20
Let the renovations begin — again! Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young took to Instagram to reveal the extensive flooding damage at their new house in Newport Beach, Calif. "Wellllllll, we haven't had the best of luck with our new home," the "Selling Sunset" star posted. "We bought it and decided to remodel and now it looks like a war zone. We had some major flooding and water got everywhere and they had to rip up the floors, ceiling and tons of other stuff!!" Luckily for HGTV fans, the pair is filming the experience for El Moussa's latest series "Flipping 101."

