Tarek El Moussa is taking charge of the guest list for his upcoming wedding to fiancée Heather Rae Young! During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the couple got candid about which "Selling Sunset" cast member may not get an invite to their nuptials in 2021. "Christine [Quinn] has a big mouth," the "Flip or Flop" star said. "She said some sh***y things about us. And that's about it. We're not really interested in dealing with her nonsense."

