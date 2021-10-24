Also available on the nbc app

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married! The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding near Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday. Tarek and Heather gave their Instagram followers a slew of peeks at the special day, including their grand entrance as Mr. and Mrs. and their romantic first dance. Friends and family were on hand to celebrate the newlyweds at the outdoor ceremony and ballroom reception, including Tarek's three kids and Heather's "Selling Sunset" co-stars.

