Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are so ready to say "I do"! The lovebirds, who got engaged last summer, threw a lavish bash to celebrate their next chapter this past weekend, which was attended by many of the bride-to-be’s “Selling Sunset” co-stars. "The most special night with the most special man... I can’t stop smiling,” Heather wrote alongside a video of them sharing a kiss on their big night.

