She said yes! Tarek el Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged. The couple announced their happy news over the weekend while celebrating their 1-year anniversary on Catalina Island off the Southern California coast. Tarek and Heather showed off their romantic getaway in a slew of Instagram stories, from a four-course vegan meal to their relaxation time at a private pool. The "Selling Sunset" star was "stunned" when her HGTV beau popped the question with an eight-carat, emerald cut diamond ring, People reports – and Tarek chose the perfect location to get down on one knee!

