Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are celebrating one trip around the sun together! The "Selling Sunset" star took to Instagram to mark her one-year anniversary with the HGTV personality with the sweetest post. "From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love," she wrote.

