Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa can't wait for their bundle of joy to get here! The pair exclusively showed off their adorable nursery with Access Hollywood and revealed how excited they are to be welcoming their first child together. The couple also revealed that their baby boy could be arriving any day now and confessed that they think they're set on a name for the little one!

