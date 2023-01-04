Main Content

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa Give Tour Of Son's Elephant-Themed Nursery (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP01/03/23

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa can't wait for their bundle of joy to get here! The pair exclusively showed off their adorable nursery with Access Hollywood and revealed how excited they are to be welcoming their first child together. The couple also revealed that their baby boy could be arriving any day now and confessed that they think they're set on a name for the little one!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: tarek, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.