Tarek El Moussa is super in love! The “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram to gush about his love Heather Rae Young writing, “I love this crazy busy life I live with @heatherraeyoung she’s my everything and more than I could have asked for.” Earlier in the week, he also revealed that prior to his new romance he had given up on love after his divorce with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.

