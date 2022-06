Also available on the nbc app

Tarek El Moussa can't stop gushing about his wife Heather Rae Young. The HGTV star took to Intagram on Tuesday to share a loved up post about his wife, saying a few years ago if you had asked him if he would have found his soulmate, his answer would be no, but he is so grateful to have found his "Selling Sunset" love.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution