Also available on the nbc app

Tarek El Moussa is putting his whirlwind relationship into full gear! The "Flip or Flop" star celebrated girlfriend Heather Rae Young's 32nd birthday by gifting her a brand-new white Ferrari Portofino convertible, worth an estimated $250K. The couple snapped pics with the luxurious whip before the "Selling Sunset" alum shared a mushy post about Tarek, who had apparently been planning the surprise for quite some time!

Appearing: