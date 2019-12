Also available on the NBC app

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are co-parenting like pros! Over the weekend, the "Flip Or Flop" stars joined forces for daughter Taylor's 9th birthday party. The exes were all smiles as they posed for a family photo by the pool. Tarek also brought new girlfriend Heather Rae Young to the bash. "It was the first time we were all together and it was great," he wrote on Instagram.

