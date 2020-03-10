Also available on the nbc app

Taraji P. Henson was supposed to get married to NFL player Kelvin Hayden on April 4, 2020, but some weather worries forced her to put their big day on hold! "It's iffy in L.A. about the rain," she told Access Hollywood. "I can't imagine my 96-year-old grandmother standing under an umbrella, so we had to change it." Taraji, who is an American Express paid spokesperson also assured that her "I do's" wouldn't be too far away, confirming they'd "absolutely" be in summer. Plus, Taraji took Access' fun #WomanCrushEveryday quiz and shared her memories of the late Katherine Johnson, who she famously portrayed in "Hidden Figures."

