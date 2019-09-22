Taraji P. Henson Spills Who Is Making Her Wedding Dress & More Dream Details

Also available on the NBC app

Taraji P. Henson is spilling wedding details! At the 2019 Emmys, the "Empire" star told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans all about her upcoming nuptials to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, including which world-renowned designer is making her gown. She also confirmed the date of their nuptials, which she'd previously hinted at on social media. Plus, Taraji gushed over her one of her favorite physical features on her man: his dimples!

