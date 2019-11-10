Taraji P. Henson Says Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Would Do A No-Frills Wedding If He Had It His Way

Also available on the NBC app

Taraji P. Henson is spilling wedding day details! The "Empire" star told All Access all about her upcoming April 4, 2020 nuptials to NFL star Kelvin Hayden and revealed one difference of opinion they had in the planning process. "If he had it his way, we'd just go to the justice of the peace. He's like, 'Why don't we just do that, throw a party?' I'm like, I need a dress!" Taraji shared. The bride-to-be, who has partnered up with chocolate company Kinder Bueno, joked about how her man loves to snack on all of the sweet treats she brings home!

Appearing: