Not everyone will make it out alive of "Empire's" final season! At the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party, Taraji P. Henson told Access Hollywood that there will be more than one death in the drama's last chapter: "I can't tell you who, but there are a lot of people [dropping] like flies!" Taraji and co-star Vivica A. Fox also expressed their hopes that Jussie Smollett will return for the finale, despite FOX's new announcement that he will not make an appearance. Then, Jenna Dewan told Access about the fan excitement around her new FOX show, "Flirty Dancing."

