"Empire" may be coming to an end, but Cookie Lyon's bold fashion choices will live on forever! Taraji P. Henson sat down with Access Hollywood last month and reflected on some of her character's instantly iconic styles, including the lingerie set and fur coat she wore back in Season 1. "Oh, I'm sure everyone liked seeing a piece of Cookie that night – a piece of Cookie's cookies!" Taraji joked. "I felt sexy. My butt sure was all over the internet!"

