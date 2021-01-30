Also available on the nbc app

Taraji P. Henson has quite the resume! The star and her close friend Tracie Jade stopped by Access Daily to chat about Taraji's popular talk show "Peace of Mind with Taraji." Taraji explained why she wants to "normalize" facing problems and shared why she believes her show is needed in the Black community. Taraji, who has been best friends with Tracie since the seventh grade, also told host Mario Lopez that the two pals were once singing waitresses. The season finale of "Peace of Mind with Taraji" is available Feb. 3 on Facebook Watch.

