Taraji P. Henson started a new trend! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the 2021 Emmy Awards, the actress chatted about the daring look that she rocked at the Met Gala earlier his week. Taraji admitted that there is nothing wrong with "butt cleavage as long as it's waxed." Plus, the star broke down her fierce red carpet look for the night’s big event.

NR S2021 E0 3 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight