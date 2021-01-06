Main Content

Taraji P. Henson In Tears Recalling Moment She Told Son That His Father Was Murdered

Taraji P. Henson opened up the heart-wrenching moment she told her 9-year-old son, who is now 26, that his father was murdered. In a recent episode of her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” the 50-year-old detailed the emotional moment during a conversation with co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins and therapist Sierra Hillsman. “My son's father was suddenly taken — murdered — when he was 9, and I didn't know how to tell him that. I couldn't tell him he was murdered, so I told him he died in an accident,” she shared. New episodes drop on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

