Also available on the NBC app

Katherine Johnson's memory is living on thanks in part to the A-list star who played her on the big screen. Taraji P. Henson penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute honoring the late NASA icon, who passed away on Feb. 24 at 101. The actress portrayed Katherine in 2016's "Hidden Figures," which depicted the mathematician's trailblazing work calculating the flight trajectory for John Glenn's Earth orbit in 1962. Taraji shared gratitude for the opportunity to help spread awareness of the racial and social boundaries Katherine shattered as one of the first black women employed as a NASA scientist.

Appearing: