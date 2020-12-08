Also available on the nbc app

Taraji P. Henson is living life on her own terms! The Golden Globe winner and her longtime best friend, Tracie Jade, joined Access Hollywood's Scott Evans via Zoom to discuss their new digital series exploring mental health, "Peace of Mind with Taraji." During the interview, the "Empire" star also briefly addressed the surprise news of her split from ex-fiancé Kelvin Hayden following an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in October 2020. She explained, "I didn't announce it, actually. I didn't make an announcement … I don't live to please the public. I live my life, and it actually came out in a session that we were having, and we were talking about mental health. But I didn't make a public announcement because I don't feel like I owe any explanations about what's going on in my personal life." Watch "Peace of Mind with Taraji" premiering Monday, Dec. 14 on Facebook Watch, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

