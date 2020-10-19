Also available on the nbc app

Taraji P. Henson has called off her engagement to Kelvin Hayden. The "Empire" star got candid about why she ended her five-year romance with the former NFL player during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club." She explained, "My happiness is not his responsibility, and his happiness is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy — to make each other happy. "So, when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it's never going to work." The Golden Globe winner previously sparked breakup rumors in September when she celebrated her 50th birthday in Mexico without her longtime beau — or her engagement ring.

