Taraji P. Henson didn't see fiancé Kelvin Hayden's proposal coming! In an exclusive clip from the "Today" show's digital series "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," the Oscar nominee reflected on Kelvin keeping his plans totally stealth until the moment he got down on one knee while out to dinner. "I noticed the waitress was very cheesy," Taraji said of the outing, adding that she assumed the server was "fanning out" over her instead of anticipating the romantic memory of a lifetime. When a violinist started playing her and Kelvin's favorite song after the meal, however, Taraji began "connecting the dots" – but by the time she turned around to face Kelvin, the former NFL player was already presenting her with a stunning round-cut diamond ring! "Cried my lashes off," the actress recalled. "Stuck on the floor, they looked like a spider." Taraji's full interview on "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" premieres Feb. 26.

