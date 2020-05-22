Also available on the nbc app

Tara Reid is staying busy in quarantine! The actress tells Access Hollywood about all her upcoming projects including "5th Borough," dropping June 3, and "Masha's Mushroom," which she's also producing. Tara recalls losing her mother on the last day of filming "5th Borough" and how her real-life grief informed her onscreen performance. And, Tara shares an update on the reports she's in talks to play Carole Baskin in an upcoming adaptation of "Tiger King" – and says she wants a "cool, deep actor" like Matthew McConaughey to play Carole's husband, Howard. Tara also drops the news that a new "Urban Legend" is on the way!

Appearing: