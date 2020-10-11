Main Content

Tara Reid joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on “Access Daily” and opened up about her latest role in the Lifetime movie, “The Wrong Cheerleader Coach.” The actress also shared a personal story of Mario Lopez helping her nab one of her first roles in Hollywood as a cheerleader on “Saved By The Bell.” “You were my very first job, I was in New Jersey and I made a deal with my parents, if I get one job then I get to stay in L.A. and all the colleges that I got into, I’ll just defer it. Everything started happening at once.” “The Wrong Cheerleader Coach” premieres Oct.17 on Lifetime.

