Tara Reid joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on “Access Daily” and opened up about her latest role in the Lifetime movie, “The Wrong Cheerleader Coach.” The actress also shared a personal story of Mario Lopez helping her nab one of her first roles in Hollywood as a cheerleader on “Saved By The Bell.” “You were my very first job, I was in New Jersey and I made a deal with my parents, if I get one job then I get to stay in L.A. and all the colleges that I got into, I’ll just defer it. Everything started happening at once.” “The Wrong Cheerleader Coach” premieres Oct.17 on Lifetime.

