Alan Thicke's widow Tanya Thicke is claiming Robin Thicke and Brennan Thicke, the late actor's sons and co-trustees of his estate, are keeping her in the dark and have been holding out on releasing her inheritance for over a year. A source close to Tanya tells Access she only wants what her husband left her in his will. Watch for more details.

