Style guru Tan France and Alexa Chung are balancing both hosting and judging duties for Netflix's new high-stakes competition series, "Next In Fashion." Ahead of the Academy Awards, the fashionistas broke down the award season red carpet looks of Brad Pitt, Cynthia Erivo and more celebrated actors. Plus, they revealed what daring look they'd love to see double Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson wear on her big night. Season 1 of "Next In Fashion" is available on Netflix now.

