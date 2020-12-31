Also available on the nbc app

Tamra Judge is speaking her truths! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Tamra got candid about all the drama surrounding "The Real Housewives of Orange County." The reality star revealed what it would take for her to return to the hit show and shared what she truly thinks of this season's cast. Tamra also opened up about her feud with Shannon Beador and revealed the advice she gave Braunwyn Windham-Burke after she came out as a lesbian.

Appearing: