Tamera Mowry-Housley is enjoying double the fun this holiday season! The actress joins Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to dish about her upcoming Hallmark Channel movie "Christmas Comes Twice" and working with the "iconic" Sheryl Lee Ralph on the project. Tamera also recalls coming across a young girl watching her classic '90s sitcom "Sister, Sister" at a doctor's office and how she delivered the surprise of a lifetime upon revealing herself! "Christmas Comes Twice" premieres Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.

