Tamera Mowry-Housley is back! The former "The Real" co-host, who is starring in the new Hallmark movie "Christmas Comes Twice," returned to her old daytime TV home for the first time since her departure last season. In an exclusive sneak peek, Tamera emotionally reunites with Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai, as well as new co-host Garcelle Beauvais. The actress also shared some of her favorite memories with the ladies, including the "funny, dirty" conversations she had with Jeannie! Tamera's full interview on airs Dec. 8 on "The Real." Visit TheReal.com for local listings.

