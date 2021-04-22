Also available on the nbc app

Tamera Mowry-Housley got some meaningful help when it came to facing her fears about performing on “The Masked Singer.” The actress and TV personality tells Access Hollywood that spiritual guidance from her late niece and grandmother gave her the boost she needed to put herself out there before her first performance. Did her sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, know she was the Seashell? And, Tamera shares if any of her former “The Real” co-stars reached out to her about her time on the show. After more than 20 years without singing onstage, is the mom of two ready to pursue music again?

Appearing: