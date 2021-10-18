Main Content

Tamera Mowry-Housley Gushes Over Her Friendship With Martha Stewart

CLIP10/18/21

Tamera Mowry-Housley has nothing but good things to say about Martha Stewart! Tamera joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to demonstrate how to make tasty Halloween treats as well as gush about her friendship with Martha. Tamera said, “Martha is what you see is what you get with her. And that’s why I was really really impressed by her. You know, we meet so many people in this industry, but she is who she says she is.” Tamera’s new show “Baker’s Dozen” is streaming now on Hulu.

Tags: tamera mowry-housley, Martha Stewart, friends, Baker's Dozen
