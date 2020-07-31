Britney Spears Enjoys Romantic 39th Birthday Celebration With Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Tamar Braxton is breaking her silence. The singer and reality star spoke out publicly for the first time since her reported hospitalization earlier this month, telling fans in a lengthy and personal Instagram letter on Thursday that she's now on a path to healing after hitting an emotional bottom. The 43-year-old did not offer details about her condition or circumstances but did thank fans for their support and also urged followers to take mental health awareness seriously.