Tallulah Willis isn’t holding back. The 29-year-old spoke out at on and opened up on her show “stars on mars” about what her true thoughts are about her mom Demi Moore’s past relationships with Ashton Kutcher. “It was, like, 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton,” Willis recalled during the episode. “It was that moment, [when] a lot [was] going on, [that] I really went inside of myself. … That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

