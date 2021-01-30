Also available on the nbc app

"To All The Boys" franchise is coming to an end! Ross Butler and Madeleine Arthur chatted with Sibley Scoles about the third and last installment of the beloved series, "To All The Boys: Forever And Always" which is set to premiere on Netflix Feb. 12. The stars promised that fans will be really happy with the movie's ending and shared why they loved being a part of the trilogy. Plus, the two revealed what they stole from set.

Appearing: