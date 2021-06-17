Main Content

Tahj Mowry Reflects On Naya Rivera Nearly A Year After Her Death: ‘She Was Definitely My First Everything’

Tahj Mowry is paying tribute to the late Naya Rivera. The star spoke out o Glamour, where he revealed his first celebrity crush when he was younger was his former “Smart Guy” co-star. “That’s easy for me. Naya Rivera. She recently passed away, which was really, really rough. I have so much respect for her family. I still am in communication with them, so I just want to make sure I’m respectful of that and what her family is going through. She was definitely my first everything. I think subconsciously it’s why I never really date like that because no one really ever... I know someday someone might, but it’s hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was,” he said.

