Also available on the nbc app

Tahj Mowry is devastated over the death of his former love, Naya Rivera. The actor honored the late "Glee" star's memory as he posted never-before-seen photos from their childhood and time together over the years. The heartbreaking tribute included two black-and-white shots of Naya smiling and dancing at a party. "You will forever be my all time favorite dance partner," Tahj wrote. "I love you." He added, "Rest in power and peace Naya Marie."

Appearing: