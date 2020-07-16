Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Reveal They're Having Twins: '2 Little Miracles' | Bachelor Brief
Tahj Mowry is devastated over the death of his former love, Naya Rivera. The actor honored the late "Glee" star's memory as he posted never-before-seen photos from their childhood and time together over the years. The heartbreaking tribute included two black-and-white shots of Naya smiling and dancing at a party. "You will forever be my all time favorite dance partner," Tahj wrote. "I love you." He added, "Rest in power and peace Naya Marie."