Tae Dye Calls Quarantining 'A Long Honeymoon' As Maddie & Tae Drop New Album

Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of Maddie & Tae talk with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about their second album "The Way It Feels," now available everywhere. And, the duo open up about spending quality time with their husbands while in quarantine and Tae says the downtime with her new husband is just like "a long honeymoon" for the newlyweds. Plus, the ladies share what they want to do immediately after self-isolation ends.

