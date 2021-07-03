Main Content

Tabitha Brown has no hard feelings about Wendy Williams weighing in on her marriage. The actress and TikTok sensation responded to Wendy’s recent comments about Tabitha now being able to retire her husband after he spent 15 years as a Los Angeles police officer while she pursued her Hollywood dreams. Tabitha’s announcement was met with a flood of congratulations and support, but Wendy explained on her daytime talk show why she’s skeptical that Tabitha’s success story will have a happy ending. Tabitha responded in a follow-up video expressing sympathy for Wendy while making it clear that their situations are in no way similar.

