SZA Explains Why She Had Crutches At The 2022 Grammys, Celebrates First Grammy Win

CLIP04/04/22

SZA is sharing the reason why she was on crutches for the 2022 Grammys. The 31-year-old took home her first award for best pop duo/group performance with Doja Cat. "I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she explained. "That's the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random but it just adds to the energy and I'm just grateful," she shared in the Grammys press room.

Tags: SZA, grammys, crutches, Doja Cat
