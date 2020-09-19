Also available on the nbc app

Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sistine and Sophia joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on “Access Daily” to chat about their new podcast, “Unwaxed.” The ladies opened up about their famous dad and how they stay grounded with two famous parents. They revealed what their dad does when meeting someone they bring home, “He’s an intimating person when you first meet him but he really isn’t that way,” Sophia said. “When you first meet him he puts up a bit of an act, a big tough guy act,” Sistine added. “My first boyfriend that came over, he shook his hand and he said, ‘that’s a weak handshake, shake it harder.’ He never came over again” Sophia revealed.

Appearing: