Sylvester Stallone Talks Pal Bruce Willis Amid Aphasia Diagnosis: ‘Brings Out The Fragility Of Life’

CLIP11/09/22

Sylvester Stallone spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of “Tulsa King” and shared about his excitement at the role. He also opened up about his relationship with his family. He also shared about his friend Bruce Willis, who has been public about being diagnosed with aphasia. “It brings out the fragility of life and how you have to really… everybody talks about it but they never do it, really seize the moment, embrace it. If you’re gonna say you love someone, say it now. It bothers me a great deal, because I started with him,” he shared. “Tulsa King” premiered Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

Tags: Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, tulsa king
