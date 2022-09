Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have had a change of heart. Just one month after news broke that the model filed for divorce, the pair have decided to call off their legal separation. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy," the "Rocky" star's rep reportedly said in a statement to Page Six.

