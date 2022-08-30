Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Starting College 'Feels Almost As Profound As Giving Birth'
CLIP 09/25/22
Main Content
Sylvester Stallone has responded to Jennifer Flavin’s claims that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation” of marital assets. In courts documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the 76-year-old actor denied the 54-year-old model’s allegations in her divorce filing. In the docs Stallone’s legal team wrote that he had “not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of martial assets.” His legal team also denied her request for exclusive use and occupancy of their home in Palm Beach, Florida. Flavin filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” on Aug. 19 citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”