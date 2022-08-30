Sylvester Stallone has responded to Jennifer Flavin’s claims that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation” of marital assets. In courts documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the 76-year-old actor denied the 54-year-old model’s allegations in her divorce filing. In the docs Stallone’s legal team wrote that he had “not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of martial assets.” His legal team also denied her request for exclusive use and occupancy of their home in Palm Beach, Florida. Flavin filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” on Aug. 19 citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

NR S2022 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight