Main Content

Sydney Sweeney Says She's Not Paid Enough To Take A 6-Month Break From Acting

CLIP07/27/22

Sydney Sweeney is getting candid about breaking down people's assumptions about her. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Euphoria" star shared how she feels about filming nude scenes for the hit HBO series. She said, "People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, 'Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she's a sex symbol. And I can’t get past that." The double Emmy nominee also set the record straight about her finances, saying she doesn’t “have income to cover” a six-month break from acting despite back-to-back projects.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sydney sweeney, celebrity, entertainment, euphoria, TV, interview
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.