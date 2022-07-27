Sydney Sweeney is getting candid about breaking down people's assumptions about her. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Euphoria" star shared how she feels about filming nude scenes for the hit HBO series. She said, "People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, 'Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she's a sex symbol. And I can’t get past that." The double Emmy nominee also set the record straight about her finances, saying she doesn’t “have income to cover” a six-month break from acting despite back-to-back projects.

