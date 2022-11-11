Sydney Sweeney is addressing the backlash she faced following her mom's western themed birthday party. On Friday, the "Euphoria" actress reacted to the negative comments she has received after photos from the surprise bash seemed to show guests wearing Trump hats and t-shirts. "Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It's been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track," she told British GQ.

