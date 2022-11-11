Main Content

Sydney Sweeney Reacts To Backlash Over Guests Wearing Trump-Themed Gear At Mom's Birthday Party

CLIP11/11/22

Sydney Sweeney is addressing the backlash she faced following her mom's western themed birthday party. On Friday, the "Euphoria" actress reacted to the negative comments she has received after photos from the surprise bash seemed to show guests wearing Trump hats and t-shirts. "Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It's been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track," she told British GQ.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sydney sweeney, Sydney, mom, party, Trump
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.