Access Hollywood spoke to Sydney Sweeney on the Elle’s 2022 Women In Hollywood carpet on Monday night where she shared her excitement about starring and executive producing the new “Barbarella” film. “I’m very excited for all the looks,” she said. Adding, that she’s looking forward to “just the amount of fun that I’m going to have with the character. The original was so campy and fun and I feel like Jane Fonda did such an amazing job of creating an iconic character and I’m hoping that I can fill those shoes.”

