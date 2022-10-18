Main Content

Sydney Sweeney On Starring In New ‘Barbarella’ Film: ‘I’m Hoping That I Can Fill Those Shoes’

CLIP10/18/22

Access Hollywood spoke to Sydney Sweeney on the Elle’s 2022 Women In Hollywood carpet on Monday night where she shared her excitement about starring and executive producing the new “Barbarella” film. “I’m very excited for all the looks,” she said. Adding, that she’s looking forward to “just the amount of fun that I’m going to have with the character. The original was so campy and fun and I feel like Jane Fonda did such an amazing job of creating an iconic character and I’m hoping that I can fill those shoes.”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sydney sweeney, Barbarella, Elle, women in hollywood
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.